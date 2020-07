Or Copy this URL to Share

Phoenix, AZ - John R. Loberg passed away July 15 in Phoenix, AZ where he recently moved.



He is survived by his wife Virginia, sons; Paul in AZ and Daniel in California and 6 grandchildren.



He worked for Marohl construction for 20 years, was a member of Lutheran Church of Living Christ in Germantown, WI and loved to golf. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









