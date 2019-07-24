Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
995 S. Silver Lake St
Oconomowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Maglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Maglio Notice
Maglio, John R. Entered eternal life July 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved father of Tina (Gary) Timmel and John C. Maglio. Grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy; Heather, Tyler, Kara, Mary, Nicholas, Caleigh Rose and Teagan. Further survived by sister Gloria (Gary) Schaefer and many relatives. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen, stepson Nicholas, sister Sue Tengel and brother Joseph. Mass of Christian will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12:00 PM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline