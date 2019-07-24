|
Maglio, John R. Entered eternal life July 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved father of Tina (Gary) Timmel and John C. Maglio. Grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy; Heather, Tyler, Kara, Mary, Nicholas, Caleigh Rose and Teagan. Further survived by sister Gloria (Gary) Schaefer and many relatives. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen, stepson Nicholas, sister Sue Tengel and brother Joseph. Mass of Christian will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12:00 PM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019