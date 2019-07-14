Maynard, John R. Of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin passed away on July 3rd after a lengthy illness. He was born in Seattle on March 5, 1942, the son of John Maynard, Sr. and Frances Mitchell. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and his law degree from California Western School of Law, where he was editor-in-chief of the law review. He then completed an LL.M (Master of Laws) degree at Harvard University. John was a partner at several law firms in Milwaukee, including Quarles & Brady and Davis & Kuelthau, for more than 25 years. He was a proud Vietnam veteran from 1965 to 1969, serving as a lieutenant on board the USS Forrestal and the USS Oriskany aircraft carriers. John enjoyed sailing with family and friends on his yacht, the Kestrel, and cutting wood into pulp in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He was also an avid runner and triathlete and won several first place awards in his later years. He is survived by his beloved wife Meridee and his loving children, Bryce Maynard of Alexandria, Virginia and Pamela Maynard of Chicago, of whom he was extremely proud. The family would like to thank his former neighbor Marvin Whalen and his former spouse Mary Ann, who provided support and comfort during the later stages of his illness. John supported many causes, particularly the . He will be cremated with a memorial service to follow in August. Online condolences can be sent to Krause Funeral Home.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019