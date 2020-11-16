John R. NespodzanyBrookfield - On November 13, 2020, John R. Nespodzany, 79, of Brookfield, WI left this life to find peace and comfort in the eternal gardens where he will be enjoying the beauty of perfection in the flowers, plants and trees that he cherished so much. John and his wife Kathie enjoyed traveling the world together. In the countless journeys they explored, he admired the beauty of the orchids of Singapore, the mountain forest of both the Madeira and Azores Islands, the sea flora of the Great Barrier Reef, and the gardens surrounding their pool at Pompano Beach. No matter the destination, he enjoyed the splendor and delight of his own neighborhood and the park most. Besides taking first place in all the Suduko contests he entered, playing Sheepshead with his friends and family was his favorite pastime outside of watching the Green Bay Packers.John was born March 16, 1941, in Manitowoc WI, the son of the late Roman and Martha (Jacoboski) Nespodzany Sr.Survivors include his wife Kathie Nespodzany, three sisters, Janet (John) Kelly of San Diego, CA, Judith (Gerald) Stemper of Fond du Lac, WI and Joyce (Edward) Wallace of San Diego, CA; as well as many adored nieces and nephews. Preceding John in death are his parents, one brother Roman Nespodzany Jr., one sister, and her husband, JoAnn (Park) Johnson.A special thanks to the many unselfish and good neighbors and friends who without, John and Kathie could not have made this journey.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held.