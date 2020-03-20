|
John R. Schanen
John R. Schanen, "Roger", age 88, of Delafield, WI, formerly of Port Washington, WI, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Polly (nee Godfrey), dear father of Therese Lusic (special friend Richard Thurow), Mary (Christopher) Ceccato, Kathleen (Gregory) DeKalb, John and Joseph Schanen, loving grandfather of Shannon (Nate) Wendlandt and Jerry Lusic (partner Tiffani Rizzio) and great-grandfather of Liam Lusic. Further survived by his siblings Mary (Jerry) Schanen-Moore, Christine (John) Gregozeski, Donald (the late Annette), Herman (Marsha), Paul (Olivia), Kenneth, Steve (Debbie) and Glen Schanen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church in Grafton will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington.Memorials to the American Red Cross or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020