Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
John R. Schumacher


1936 - 2019
John R. Schumacher Notice
John R. Schumacher

Appleton - John R. Schumacher, age 83, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by family, after an extended battle with Parkinson Disease. John was born on August 11, 1936 in the Town of Vandenbroek to the late John P. and Hattie (Williamson) Schumacher.

John will be greatly missed by Kathryn, his loving wife of 57 years, Appleton; six children: Peter (Dana) Schumacher, Hartland, WI, Amy Schumacher, Shorewood, WI, Paula (Keith) Heid, Sherwood, WI, Patrick (Jill) Schumacher, Columbus, IN, Jerome (Margaret) Schumacher, St. Cloud, MN, and Jeffery Schumacher, Appleton, WI; 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Thursday, September 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, followed immediately by full military honors. Friends may visit at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Wednesday at 4 pm until concluding with a Rosary Service at 7 pm, and also in the Sacred Heart Room at church on Thursday from 9 am until 10:45 am. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

John's family is grateful to the staff at Heartland Home Health Care, Senior Helpers and Heartland Hospice for the care, support and assistance that allowed John to be at home throughout his illness.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
