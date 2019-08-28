Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Sullivan


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Sullivan Notice
Sullivan, John R. John R. Sullivan, 92, of Venice, FL, died peacefully on August 17, 2019. He was born in 1927 in Fond du Lac, WI, and served in the Army Air Corps from 1945-47. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a longtime resident Mequon; John worked for Heiser Automotive in Milwaukee for 39 years. He moved to Venice in 1992 and was an active volunteer in his community and church. Survivors include six children, Sheila (Jack) Urban, Susan (David) Van de Loo, Bridget (Mike) Sullivan Mermel, Nora (Art Golab) Sullivan, John Jr. (Mary), and Robert (Kristina); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Susan, and his wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Venice, FL; a Mass will follow at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice. Interment will be in Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany School Foundation, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285, or to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline