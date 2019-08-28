|
|
Sullivan, John R. John R. Sullivan, 92, of Venice, FL, died peacefully on August 17, 2019. He was born in 1927 in Fond du Lac, WI, and served in the Army Air Corps from 1945-47. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a longtime resident Mequon; John worked for Heiser Automotive in Milwaukee for 39 years. He moved to Venice in 1992 and was an active volunteer in his community and church. Survivors include six children, Sheila (Jack) Urban, Susan (David) Van de Loo, Bridget (Mike) Sullivan Mermel, Nora (Art Golab) Sullivan, John Jr. (Mary), and Robert (Kristina); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary and Susan, and his wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Venice, FL; a Mass will follow at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice. Interment will be in Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany School Foundation, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285, or to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019