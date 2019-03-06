|
|
Trimborn, John R. March 1, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Judith for 52 years. Loving dad of Christopher (Tanya), the late Jennifer and Scott. Dearest brother of Barbara (Ray) West, the late George and the late Phillip (Faith). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was a retiree of Wisconsin Gas Company and served in the US Army during Vietnam. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL - FRANKLIN from 3pm until the Funeral Service at 4pm. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019