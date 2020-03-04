Services
John Reitzi

John Reitzi Notice
John Reitzi

South Milwaukee - Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. John was born on July 29, 1929 in Kurd, Hungary. He emigrated to America in 1949, where he created a cherished family and a financial legacy. He is best remembered for his giving nature, using his talents as a carpenter to help family, friends, neighbors, and the church. John is survived by his loving wife, Olga, and their three children: Ed & Maria Reitzi, Cindy Reitzi, and Karen Reitzi & Greg Wolf; five grandchildren: David Michna, Julie Reitzi, John Reitzi, Tristan Wolf, & Alessandra Wolf; and one great-grandchild, Josie Michna.

Visitation on Friday, March 6 at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) from 9:30 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020
