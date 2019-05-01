|
Chapman, Richard John Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, Aril 28, 2019, age 70 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Sowinski). Dear father of Trevor (Theresa) and Jason (Danelle) Chapman. Loving grandfather of Evelyn, Amelia and Henry. Brother of Charlene Chapman Madden, Kristyne Olson and James (Carol) Chapman. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 4PM - 5:45PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired employee of Jason Industrial. Member of Knights of Columbus Council #1838 and 4th Degree Assembly #1199.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019