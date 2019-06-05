|
Kaufman, John Richard Passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, age 83 years. Loving husband of Jerilyn "Jeri" Kaufman. Dear father of Jennifer Kaufman and Julie (Wayne) Kaufmanschmidt. Proud grandpa of Fredrick and Claire Kaufmanschmidt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Friday from 10-12 at the Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evan's Scholarship, or the are appreciated. John's family would like to thank the staff at Allay Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019