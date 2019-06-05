Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard Kaufman

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Richard Kaufman Notice
Kaufman, John Richard Passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, age 83 years. Loving husband of Jerilyn "Jeri" Kaufman. Dear father of Jennifer Kaufman and Julie (Wayne) Kaufmanschmidt. Proud grandpa of Fredrick and Claire Kaufmanschmidt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Friday from 10-12 at the Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evan's Scholarship, or the are appreciated. John's family would like to thank the staff at Allay Hospice for their loving care.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline