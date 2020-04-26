Resources
John Robert Bowling

John Robert Bowling Notice
John Robert Bowling

Elm Grove - passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 93.

He is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Pat Bowling.

He will be dearly missed by his children John Patrick Bowling and Mary Lynn (Eric) Dernbach and grandchildren Cody W. Clark, Mikayla Cassidy Clark, Makennah Paige Bowling, and Holly D. Bowling.

A gathering will take place at a later date to be decided.

Please see BeckerRitter.com for the full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020
