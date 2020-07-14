1/
John Robert "Jack" Ebert
1956 - 2020
John Robert "Jack" Ebert

Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life Sat., July 11, 2020, age 63 years. Loved and devoted brother of Terri, Mike (Terri Sue) and Kathy. Cherished nephew of Kay Melzer, Cindy Lewinski (Don) and Lynne Jester. Fun uncle of Michael, Jr. (Sarah), Rachael, Nichole and Joshuah. Caring great-uncle of Addison and Mason. John was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Barbara Ebert, as well as his brother James. Visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Thurs., July 16, 2020 from 5-7pm. Due to Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. See zwaskafuneral.com for more information about John and his services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
