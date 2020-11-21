Brother Johnny was welcomed into the loving arms of God after a long illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 56. John was born on May 19, 1964 and joins his parents - Ray & Rose Flynn, brother David, and brother-in-law Ernst Ennemoser in Heaven. He is survived by Marion Ennemoser, Sue (Paul) Nelson, Dan Flynn, Mary Flynn (Craig Sievert), Tim (Lori) Flynn, and his loving cats: Stitches & Pumpkin as well as many other family and friends. Loving uncle to Kaliesta Flynn and close friend to Mr. Jim Maben and Ray & Chris Simon. John was a gentle soul who cared for his parents during their senior years and was kind and generous to many friends and strangers - putting their needs before his own. He had many happy memories working at Jo-Don Farms - caring for Khunchron the elephant and all of the other animals. The family will have a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery and a Celebration of Life for all family & friends in May 2021. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. If desired, donations to the family to offset costs appreciated. Thank you. God Bless you Brother Johnny, you will always be in our hearts. We love you.