John Robert Godfrey
Fox Point - Passed away Monday, Nov. 16th, 2020 at the age of 69. John was born on Christmas Day 1950 in Milw., WI. Beloved husband of 40 years and best friend of the late Gloria Rose Godfrey. Proud father of Christopher (Devon) Godfrey and Alexander Godfrey. Loving grandfather of Hudson Godfrey. Brother of Stephen (Gail) Godfrey and the late William (Therese) Godfrey. Survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his friend and brother-in-law, Richard Rose, and parents, Robert and Luentha Godfrey. Private services held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite charity
