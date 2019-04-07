Services
Bahr, John Robert John "Jack" Robert Bahr, age 87, of Muskego, WI, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Jack was born on August 29, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Irene (Klawitter) Bahr. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI. He married Barbara (Jornlin) Bahr on July 2, 1951, and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years together. Jack graduated from South Division High School and started a 4 year carpentry apprenticeship while working at American Motors until he began his own business, "Best Ever Garage Builders". In addition to his work, Jack also enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending happy times with family and good friends on vacation or at the lake. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara (Jornlin) Bahr, his parents and in-laws. He is survived by his daughters Cindy (Dennis) Butenhoff, Linda (Randy) Foss, Mindy Newsom, and Kelly (Greg) Marshall, his sister Geraldine Botticchio, his sister-in-laws Janet Hooper (Larry), Carol Berg, and brother-in-law Kenneth (Arlene) Jornlin, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and his very special friend Irene Long. He also cared deeply for all his aunts, uncles and cousins who shared his memories and life. A visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI. On Monday April 8, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
