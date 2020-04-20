|
|
John Robert Pritchard
John R. Pritchard was born April 1, 1924 in Manitowoc, WI. As one of the Greatest Generation, he joined the Army Air Corps at age 18. He graduated flight school and piloted a P-47 fighter during World War II. While flying his 88th mission over Trier, Germany, his plane was crippled by heavy flack. He bailed out and parachuted to the ground somewhere in Luxembourg. Severely injured, he was aided by locals who helped him get back to his base and was later awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he graduated from St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Bain. Together they raised 6 children, and he enjoyed a much honored career as Executive Creative Director and Senior Vice President at Cramer-Krasselt Advertising in Milwaukee. He was a member of St. Monica Parish, Whitefish Bay for over 60 years. In retirement, he and Mary found time to enjoy their log cabin on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage near Mercer, WI. On Tuesday, April 14, John passed away quietly at his home at age 96.
John is survived by his 6 children, Robert (Jean), Matthew, Peter (Emily), Michael (Ellen), Angler Extraordinaire (Kay) and Teresa Head (Terry), 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Robert, his brother Robert "Buster", sister Mary Nowakowski and his beloved wife, Mary.
Due to the current pandemic, no public service is planned at this time, but his family would ask that you remember John in your prayers. Online condolences can be posted at schmidtandbartelt.com. Memorials to the .
Rest easy Dad. (Calli and Joe say "toot toot" Grandpa.)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020