John S. Bakowski
Milwaukee - Suddenly passed on January 13, 2020 at age 73. Dear brother of Marion (Ronald) Sopa. Loving uncle of Jeanette, Alyce (Chris) and Jeff Greiten. Great uncle of Lana Lang and Allan (Angela) Lang. Great-great uncle of Aleha and Alissa. Further survived by relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Sally Bakowski of Glendale.
John was a kind, thoughtful and gentle man who will be dearly missed.
Gathering at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 5571 S. Marilyn St., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 9:30am. Memorial Mass at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Charles Borromeo School Tuition Assistance Fund and Prayers are welcomed. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum South Chapel at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9, 2020