Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena
Ripon, WI
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena
Ripon, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Ripon, WI
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Menomonee Falls, WI
Rev. Father John Schmitz

Rev. Father John Schmitz Notice
Rev. Father John Schmitz

Ripon - Rev. Father John A. Schmitz, age 92, passed away on Fri., Dec. 27, 2019.

Visitation for Fr. John will be held on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena in Ripon, WI, and again on Fri., Jan. 3 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. John will be held on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, with Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Rev. Ralph Gross and Rev. Davies Edassery officiating. Interment will take place at 11:00 am on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at St. James Cemetery, Menomonee Falls, WI, with Rev. Robert A. Fictum officiating. Memorials for Masses appreciated.

www.butzinmarchant.com for full obituary.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
