Rev. Father John Schmitz
Ripon - Rev. Father John A. Schmitz, age 92, passed away on Fri., Dec. 27, 2019.
Visitation for Fr. John will be held on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena in Ripon, WI, and again on Fri., Jan. 3 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. John will be held on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, with Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Rev. Ralph Gross and Rev. Davies Edassery officiating. Interment will take place at 11:00 am on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at St. James Cemetery, Menomonee Falls, WI, with Rev. Robert A. Fictum officiating. Memorials for Masses appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019