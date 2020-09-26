John "Hans" Schoenfeld
Born 11.21.1935 in Hogyész, Hungary. Died 9.25.2020 in South Milwaukee WI.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (nee Frisch), son Edward, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Especially Steven (Natalie) Frisch, George (Melissa) Frisch, Heidi (Herbert) Ripka , Lindsey Frisch, Joseph Frisch, Ian Frisch, Georg Frisch, Sam Frisch, Daniel Ripka and Josh Ripka will always remember their beloved Onkel Hans. A visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p. m. on Tuesday, September 29th. Memorial service Tuesday at Molthen-Bell at 7:00 p.m.