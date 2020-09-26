1/
John "Hans" Schoenfeld
1935 - 2020
John "Hans" Schoenfeld

Born 11.21.1935 in Hogyész, Hungary. Died 9.25.2020 in South Milwaukee WI.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth (nee Frisch), son Edward, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Especially Steven (Natalie) Frisch, George (Melissa) Frisch, Heidi (Herbert) Ripka , Lindsey Frisch, Joseph Frisch, Ian Frisch, Georg Frisch, Sam Frisch, Daniel Ripka and Josh Ripka will always remember their beloved Onkel Hans. A visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p. m. on Tuesday, September 29th. Memorial service Tuesday at Molthen-Bell at 7:00 p.m.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
SEP
29
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
