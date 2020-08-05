1/1
John St. Peter
John St. Peter

John Emery St. Peter, age 80, who many will remember as the manager of the former popular Port Washington Country Club died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, WI. John, formerly of Belgium, WI for many years, had recently resided in Glendale.

A celebration of John's life will take place with a mass at 2PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1802 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI. Memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.

The family wishes a heartfelt special thanks to all John's caregivers, nurses and doctors over the past few years for their compassionate care. Thank you.

*** COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Masks must be worn. Exercise social distancing. Thank you.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
