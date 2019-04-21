Stawicki Jr., John Born to Eternal life April 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving husband of Patricia Stawicki. Son of the late John (Frances) Stawicki Sr. Dear brother of Rita (the late Robert) Pruski the late Edward, Leonard (Elaine), Dorothy (Walter) Iglinski, George (Audrey) and Ralph Stawicki. Brother in law of Lois (John) Schumacher and William (Kathleen) Konkol. Son in law of the late Bernice (Gerald) Kallas. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. John was retired from the city of Milwaukee as a building inspector, A member of the Moose Lodge Post #49, George Washington Bay View Post #180 and a four year veteran of the US Air Force. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to VITAS Ruth hospice for all their care given to John and his family. A visitation will be held at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO (5571 S. Marilyn St. - 31st & Parnell) on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials to VITAS Ruth Hospice would be appreciated.



