John Stephen Polchert
John Stephen Polchert died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning 22 October 2020 with his family at his bedside. John S. Polchert was born on a Friday January 7th in 1927 in Milwaukee - Friday's child is loving and giving and this describes our dad! He was the 10th of 14 children born to Joseph and Magdalene (Germann) Polchert who emigrated from Austria. John was raised in Milwaukee during the great depression and in his youth enjoyed adventures on the great lakes, the authentic characteristics of the city, ski club, train trips, and working to help his family - always sharing his stories and his travels around the city as he aged.
There are two remaining sisters Barbara Letko of Hacienda Heights, CA and Margaret Jennings of Naples, FL.
John Stephen Polchert proudly served as a Military Policeman beginning in 1945 earning the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal during World War II. He was honorably discharged from the armed services in 1946. He proudly wore his Veteran's hat everywhere for the past few years when he was out and about and appreciated each time he was thanked for his service as people passed by. His name is engraved on a War Memorial.
John was an expert stone mason and worked as a foreman over the years at many of Milwaukee's beautiful structures throughout the city. He created many walls, fireplaces, patios and porticos. He supervised and directed the restoration of historic buildings including the Pabst Theatre, churches, hospitals, and the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Ever proud of his trade and work ethic, he was physically fit and meticulous about following building codes and protocols to ensure safety. He retired in March of 1989. A long-time member of the Bricklayers Union in Milwaukee.
In 1950 John met Jacqueline Marian Congelosi while on a double date with friends. There was an immediate connection - John called Jackie and arranged a second date that began their life together - his Sicilian love. They were married in 1951 on July 14th and raised four children. During 51 years of marriage, John and Jackie enjoyed their work at the church, caring for their family, time with friends and pets, traveling around the world, and being together.
John Stephen Polchert lovingly cared for his wife when she became ill and she passed away peacefully at her home on May 24th in 2003. John Stephen Polchert was preceded in death by his son Matthew John Polchert (Congelosi) who passed away on July 20th 1986 in California. July of 2021 would be John and Jackie's 70th wedding anniversary.
Since becoming a widow in 2003 John maintained his independence, regularly supported the Wisconsin Lottery games, and continued to enjoy life celebrating his 90th birthday with a nice party! John was able to stay in his home with the devoted daily and patient help of his daughter Monica (Lin and son Noah). We are grateful for her attentive care.
John Stephen Polchert is survived by his son Mark (Lynn and daughter Naomi) in Kansas City, MO and his daughter Dr. Mary Polchert (Reverend Bill Rishel, son Mason Polchert Rishel, and daughter Maren Paige Rishel).
In lieu of flowers - please consider purchasing the 2020 commemorative ornament to support the War Memorial Center (visit warmemorialcenter.org
) and we hope to see you next summer July 24th at the committal to celebrate these lives!
•A graveside memorial service with internment of ashes for John, Jackie, and Matthew is scheduled for 1245 on Saturday July 24th (2021) at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 West Nash Street Milwaukee 53216 in BLOCK-40 (near the main entrance on West Nash Street) call 414-438-4420.