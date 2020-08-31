John Steve Malaczynski
John Steve Malaczynski, of Greendale, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born February 4, 1964 to Anna (Ballinger) and the late Siegfried Malaczynski. He was a graduate of Milwaukee Technical School. John was the manager of eCommerce & Business Development at DataFinancial where he worked the last 30 years. John is survived by his Mother, Anna Malaczynski and siblings, Anne Marie Malvick (Roger Malvick, deceased), Sofia (Jeff) Walker, Irene Thomas, Joseph (Allison) Malaczynski, Heidi (David) Marlin, Frank Malaczynski and dear uncle of Aaron Malvick who was like a brother. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and family and friends, including his beloved dog, Winston. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral home, 10121 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, September 4 with a service at 1:00 PM. Private burial to follow. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Heart Association
.