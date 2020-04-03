|
|
Of Milwaukee, WI, passed on April 1, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on January 30, 1946 and was the only child of Ruth Ann (nee Masson) and John George Schafer. He was the loving husband of Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Peck) for over 52 wonderful years. He was the proud father of Karina Anne and John Stewart Schafer Jr. He is the brother-in-law of Mary (nee Peck) and James "Jim" Schulist, and uncle to Susan "Suzi" Earhart (dau: Meagan, son: Michael) and Stephen "Steve" Schulist (Sherylynn). He was preceded in death by his beloved aunt, Margaret "Aunti Mi" Weber (Elmer) and his uncle and namesake, John Stewart Masson (Kinoko). He is also survived by his many cousins: Christine "Pixie" Penner and the Penner family, the Grass family, the Lars Husum family in Denmark, and his extended Scottish family-by-heart in Wisconsin.
Jack was a fourth-generation Milwaukeean and a lifelong East Sider. He attended Philipp Elementary School, Hartford Avenue School, and Riverside (East) High School as Class of 1963. Jack attended UW-Madison College of Engineering and UW-Milwaukee. Jack served in the United States Navy as a midshipman. During his 40 plus year career in industrial water treatment equipment manufacturing, Jack excelled as an engineer and entrepreneur. He started multiple successful businesses in Milwaukee, including Hydro-Max, Schafer & Associates, and Lakeside Water Treatment Inc.. Jack was a proud member of the Scottish community. He served as Wisconsin State Commissioner for Clan Sinclair USA. He served as the President of the St. Andrew's Society of the City of Milwaukee from 2018 until his passing; previously serving as First Vice President, Second Vice President, and a member of the Board of Managers for several years. He was a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.
The Schafer family is thankful for the wonderful staff of Columbia St. Mary's on Lake Drive for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be sent to the Columbia St. Mary's Foundation at www.supportcsm.org. Memorial donations made in John Schafer's name will be directed to the Support Ascension Caregivers fund which was created to provide vital assistance for the hospital's caregivers. It's purpose is to acquire the needed supplies and services for staff safety and healing during this devastating COVID-19 virus event. The family would also like to thank Dr. Matthew Hanna for his personalized care and expertise in nephrology. A celebration of life with music and cheer will be scheduled at a time in the future when his many dear friends can safely gather together again.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020