Strickland, John Of Caledonia, found peace April 9, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Mary Strickland (nee McInnis). Loving father of Tina (Roger) Strickland. Dear brother of Cookie (Jim) Mason, Tom Strickland, Delores Buckle, and Kelly (Marshall) Strickland. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Treisman and all the staff at Reiman Cancer Center, and the staff at Ascension Franklin Hospital ICU for their loving care. Following John's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
