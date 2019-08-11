|
Blomquist, John T. Our dad always said, "Doing things you don't want to do, builds character!" Well, Pops your time came too soon for this character building lesson. On August 7, 2019 the world lost an incredible man. One who loved his wife of 54 years Sharon (nee Jensen) more than he would could ever say. He was a man of few words, but the day he asked his wife to marry him again on their 50th Wedding Anniversary there were tears in his eyes. The pride he showed when talking about his daughters, Paige (David) Krist and Jodie (Dan) Vanselow and his three grandchildren Lauren Krist, Cameron Vanselow and Brandon Vanselow would light up a room. Many may remember him as the longtime owner of the Dairy Queen on Hampton Ave. (1965-1983) and then of Sundaes Best at 71st & Mill Rd (1984-2001). He also worked for Village Ace Hardware on Port Washington Rd where he was great at helping people with their many questions on how to fix things. Something we will greatly miss - as he was our go to guy for fixing just about everything. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Blomquist and Janet (Fred) Poulsen. He is survived by his brother Jim (Carol) Blomquist, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered not only for his impact as a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, ...but also for his sense of humor and how he treated those around him. He taught us more than he will ever know and about a great many things, and for sure we will miss the "wrath of dad look." Rest assured Pops you have passed the look onto your kids, and it has come in handy from time to time. We love you and will miss you! Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at the funeral home. A light lunch will be served at their home following the service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019