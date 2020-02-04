|
|
John "J.T." T. Froelich
Milwaukee - John "J.T." T. Froelich, of Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A Celebration of J.T.'s Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation will be held from 12 Noon until beginning of service at 1:00 pm. Please see our website for full obitu ary: https://www.pagen kopf.com/obituaries/John-JT-Timothy-Fro elich?obId=10807809#/obituaryInfo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 23, 2020