Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
John T. "J.t." Froelich


1967 - 2020
John T. "J.t." Froelich Notice
John "J.T." T. Froelich

Milwaukee - John "J.T." T. Froelich, of Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A Celebration of J.T.'s Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation will be held from 12 Noon until beginning of service at 1:00 pm. Please see our website for full obitu ary: https://www.pagen kopf.com/obituaries/John-JT-Timothy-Fro elich?obId=10807809#/obituaryInfo



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 23, 2020
