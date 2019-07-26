Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
John T. Kimber Notice
Kimber, John T. Found peace on July 21st at the age of 98. Loving husband for 67 years of the late, Madaline A. Kimber (nee Lewis). Loving father of Kendall (the late Terry) Kimber, Keith (Kathy) Kimber, Colleen (Peter) Nikolich, and Collette (Mary Martin) Kimber. Proud grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of thirteen, and great-great grandfather of four. John is further survived by several nieces and nephews, many adoring pets and grand-pets, and a variety of railroad "cronies". John, a veteran of WWII, served four years in the United States Army Air Corps from 1942-1946. He retired from the Milwaukee Road after 34 years. There will be an empty table at the many gun shows that John loved to attend. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brenwood Park and Season's Hospice for their kind and loving care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated. A memorial gathering will be held at Hartson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30th from 11 AM until the time of the service at 11:30 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019
