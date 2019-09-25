|
|
John T. Sullivan III
Born to Life on November 28, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI. Born to Eternal Life on September 19, 2019 age 62. Beloved brother of Mary (Bruce) Johnson and Jane (Richard) Krutzik. Preceded in death by his parents, John T. Sullivan, Jr and mother Gertrude. Cherished uncle of Ben (Bridget) Krutzik, Anna (Andrew) Sampers, Emilie Krutzik, Daniel Krutzik and fiancee Sara Ruiz. John took great pride in his role as great uncle to Bella & Violet Krutzik. Also survived by many wonderful cousins with whom he shared special memories.
John was blessed with devoted friends, including a very special group of life-long childhood pals who were always there for one another. John enjoyed listening to baseball games on the radio and watching the Packers. He loved motocross racing at Aztalan, and the Northwoods in Wisconsin. John worked for many years in the printing industry.
Visitation Monday September 30 from 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, 5400 West Washington Blvd Milwaukee, WI 53208. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin, 6409 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719 appreciated.
The family extends special thanks to Care Partners in Antigo, Wisconsin; Cedar Ridge Assisted Living in Mosinee, Wisconsin and Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019