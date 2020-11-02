John Thomas "Tom" GreifenkampHartford - age 87 passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, loving and devoted husband to the late Arlene, father of Mark, Tim (Karen Synstad), Rob (Mary), Dan, and Jon (Nicole); papa of Abby Warner (Chad), Sarah, Rachel, Maggie, Emma, Riley, Jack, Charlie, Will, and Gracie; brother of Laura Ann (the late Manny) Greifenkamp-Rancer, Donald (Carol), Kathy, Jay (Sheila), and Mary (the late David) Sparks, and the late: Polly (Joe) Librizzi and Rick; brother-in-law of Joe (Toni) Kane, Dennis (Kathleen) Kane, and the late: Pat (Paul) LaFontaine and Suzy (Ray) Ketch .Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Additional visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027) 9:00a.m.-9:45a.m. with memorial remarks at 9:45a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00a.m. Contributions to St. Kilian Catholic Church in Tom's memory are appreciated.