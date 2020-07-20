John Vernon SahliMilwaukee - Passed away at the age of 82 on July 15, 2020. Most beloved friend and partner of Judy Tolley for 44 wonderful years. Son of the late John Sahli and Esther (née Sautter). Survived by brothers, Tom (Cathy), Bob(Sandi), David (Connie), Paul and Steve (Norly). He will be sadly missed by Jacki Tolley.John graduated from Layton School of Art (now MIAD) with a degree in graphic design. He then received a Master's Degree in education from UWM and enjoyed a long career as a designer for several companies in Milwaukee from the 1970's until the present.John was one of the co-founders of "Kaleidoscope", an underground newspaper in Milwaukee. He also played lead guitar for the "Shags", a rock band which was very popular in the late 60's and early 70's and who were the first to write their own music. He later enjoyed learning to play the violin and collecting them. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed his weekly outing with his friends.We will have a Celebration of His Life in the near future. "Keep playing, John." You are missed by all.