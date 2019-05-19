|
Von Ulmen, John "Jack" Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, May 14th, 2019. Age 82 years. Loving brother of Joan (Jerry) Frankenberg and the late Gerald "Bud" Ulmen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Jack volunteered as the Vice Consul at the Guatemalan Consulate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Parkinson Association appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019