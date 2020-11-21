1/
John W. Adams
John W. Adams

Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Age 85. Loving and caring husband of Sharon (nee Seifert) for 58 years. Loving father of John and Tim Adams. Cherished grandpa of Dexter and Jessie Adams. He will also be missed by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy, his brother Neil, and his nephew Brian. He is finally reunited with his beloved dog Jack.

John was a long-time employee of American Motors/Chrysler. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting car shows, doing crosswords, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. John volunteered as a teacher's aide in Lac Du Flambeau and taught English to Vietnamese refugee families.

Due to COVID-19, Private services were held. Memorials appreciated to the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.
