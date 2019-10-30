|
John W. Brennan
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life October 26, 2019 at the age of 75 years.
Beloved husband of Terry for 51 years. Loving father of Patrick (Michele) and Bridget. Proud grandfather of Bryce and Caroline. John proudly served his country as a Marine and others through his career in private banking.
Visitation Sunday, November 3 at the Harder Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Family and friends may gather on Monday, November 4th at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC PARISH, 2612 North Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa from 9:30 AM, until time of the Eulogy at 10:15 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private burial and military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission, St. Ben's Community Meal Program or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019