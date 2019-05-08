|
Brunner, John W. of Waukesha, found eternal peace on Sat. May 4, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. Born Jan. 8, 1928, the son of Frank and Frances (nee Sanders) Brunner. John was preceded in death by Virginia, his beloved wife of 53 years. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children: Robert (Linda) Brunner and Sandra (Robert) Mills; grandchildren Tyler Brunner, Kaitlin (Michael) Poliak, Carli Brunner, and Jessica (Greg) Guenther; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Mills Poliak, who adored her G-Papa. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: William (Karen) Brunner, Richard (Kathy) Brunner, Barbara (Thomas) LeVan, and Ruth (Fred) Sedlacek. Six siblings and their spouses preceded him in death: Catherine (John) Gimler, Emma (George) Buse, Patricia (John) Petrie, Anna (Ervin/Bill) Kumm, Joseph (Marlene) Brunner, Charles (Carolyn) Brunner as well as infant brother, Frank. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family, friends and grandpuppies. Visitation will be held on Sat. May 11, 2019, from 9:30am until the 11:30am Funeral Mass, all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue in Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to The Garden Fund at Avalon Square.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019