Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Brunner

Notice Condolences Flowers

John W. Brunner Notice
Brunner, John W. of Waukesha, found eternal peace on Sat. May 4, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. Born Jan. 8, 1928, the son of Frank and Frances (nee Sanders) Brunner. John was preceded in death by Virginia, his beloved wife of 53 years. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children: Robert (Linda) Brunner and Sandra (Robert) Mills; grandchildren Tyler Brunner, Kaitlin (Michael) Poliak, Carli Brunner, and Jessica (Greg) Guenther; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Mills Poliak, who adored her G-Papa. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: William (Karen) Brunner, Richard (Kathy) Brunner, Barbara (Thomas) LeVan, and Ruth (Fred) Sedlacek. Six siblings and their spouses preceded him in death: Catherine (John) Gimler, Emma (George) Buse, Patricia (John) Petrie, Anna (Ervin/Bill) Kumm, Joseph (Marlene) Brunner, Charles (Carolyn) Brunner as well as infant brother, Frank. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family, friends and grandpuppies. Visitation will be held on Sat. May 11, 2019, from 9:30am until the 11:30am Funeral Mass, all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue in Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to The Garden Fund at Avalon Square.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now