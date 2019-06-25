Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Dalton

Notice Condolences Flowers

John W. Dalton Notice
Dalton, John W. Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" for 65 years. Loving dad of John Jr. (Debra), Michael (Dawn; dec'd), Timothy (Judith), Maria and Colleen (Troy). Proud grandpa of Matt (Jodee), Brian, Shelle, Dustin (Liz), Katelyn, James, Erin, Sydney, and Samuel. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and granddaughter Colleen. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM-11:15AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Waukesha. A special thank you to Horizon at Home Hospice Care. To receive this obit/directions please text 1850309 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline