Dalton, John W. Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" for 65 years. Loving dad of John Jr. (Debra), Michael (Dawn; dec'd), Timothy (Judith), Maria and Colleen (Troy). Proud grandpa of Matt (Jodee), Brian, Shelle, Dustin (Liz), Katelyn, James, Erin, Sydney, and Samuel. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and granddaughter Colleen. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM-11:15AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Waukesha. A special thank you to Horizon at Home Hospice Care. To receive this obit/directions please text 1850309 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019