Frahm, John W. Born on November 29, 1940, John found peace on April 6, 2019 after a battle with dementia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Grzesk). He is survived by Cindy (Daniel) Beck, Karen (Donn) Vaught, Joseph Frahm (Chris Albright) and Christine Frahm (Dennis Kallerud), sister, Jackie (the late Tom) Hamilton, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his favorite fur baby, Lucy and other family and friends. John was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard and US Army and former member of several legion posts. Former employee of Perfex Corporation and Columbia Hospital. John received great compassionate care at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for the last 5 months. We sincerely thank the caregivers, staff and volunteers on 9C N and 7C for surrounding John with loving care. Memorial Services and Military Honors will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 A.M. at SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY 21731 Spring Street Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Fisher House Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society Appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary