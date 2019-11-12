Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Hayden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Hayden Notice
John W. Hayden

Pewaukee - November 11, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of carol A. (nee Meach). Dear father of Jeffery, John (Kim) and Mark Hayden. Grandfather of Kenny, Justin (Tabitha) and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Alaina and Rose. Brother of Jim Hayden. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 15th at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30am. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

John was a member of Plumbers Local Union 75 and worked for Gene A. Wagner Plumbing for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening and took tremendous pride in the beauty of his yard.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline