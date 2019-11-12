|
John W. Hayden
Pewaukee - November 11, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of carol A. (nee Meach). Dear father of Jeffery, John (Kim) and Mark Hayden. Grandfather of Kenny, Justin (Tabitha) and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Alaina and Rose. Brother of Jim Hayden. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, November 15th at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30am. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
John was a member of Plumbers Local Union 75 and worked for Gene A. Wagner Plumbing for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening and took tremendous pride in the beauty of his yard.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019