Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life on December 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Mary Kangas. Beloved father to Colleen (Phillip) Ward, Caroline (Kent) DiSalvo, David (Julie) Kangas. Grandfather to Jolene, Janell, Ryan (Amanda), Michael, Anthony and Drew (Tiffany). Great-grandfather to Braylon, Ahvant, Mariano, Isabella, Levi, Addison. Preceded in death by his son Darrell and daughter Connie Ann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation on Saturday, December 28 at All Saints Lutheran Church (9131 S Howell Ave) from 10 AM to 11 AM with a service to follow at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
