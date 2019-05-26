Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
John W. Rhind

John W. Rhind Notice
Rhind, John W. "Jack" Of Mequon. Found peace at his home, surrounded by his loving family on May 16, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 47 years of the late Judy (nee Onsgard). Loving father of Jan (George) Elliott, June (Mike) Merget and Jeff (Angela Owen) Rhind. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Jason) Wellnitz and Scott Gildner, Andy and Alex Merget and Melissa, Lauren and Cory Rhind. Adored great-grandfather of Joscelyn and Martin Wellnitz. Dear brother of David (Darla) Rhind. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 1:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00PM followed by Military Honors at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Final rest at Zur Ruhe Cemetery-Cedarburg, WI. If so desired, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
