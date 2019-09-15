|
John W. Seibel
- - Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 66. Loving husband to Debra. Beloved father to Sally (Brian) Dollar, Nicole (Steve) Pliszka and Jill (Rob) Struble. Dear grandfather to Alicia (Ryan) Foster, Tyler Struble and Gavin Dollar. Also survived by his great-granddaughter Emma, many brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell funeral home on Monday, September 16 from 4 to 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019