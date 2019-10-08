|
John W. Stergiades, PhD
Orthodox Christianity and classical philosophy lost a significant force on October 7, 2019 when our beloved John left us after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. Preceded in death by his parents (William and Eleni) and his brother Emmanuel, he is survived by his wife Antonia, his daughters Elaina (Glenn) and Ioanna (Matthew), his brothers Pete (Georgia) and Chris (Agapi) and his sister Ann, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was also a beloved Nouno/Thio/Papou to many young people.
His sparkle will be with us always.
