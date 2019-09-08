|
John Waldo Ames
Mequon - July 2, 1931-September 3, 2019 John passed away peacefully in his Mequon home, surrounded by his family. He was raised in River Forest, IL. John graduated from Denison University in Granville, OH, where he was active in track and field, student government, and his fraternity. During his freshman year at Denison he met Elizabeth Bevier, and embarked upon a courtship that resulted in 64 years of marriage. John served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy, stationed in Tacoma, WA. He and Betty later settled in Whitefish Bay, WI, where they raised their family and remained until taking up residence at Newcastle Place. Never idle, John received his MBA from Marquette University. His love of and talent with numbers led to a long and fulfilling career at Milwaukee Electric Tool, or "The Tool", a fond reference to the company. John made friends every single place he went and his focus was keen on church and family. He was an active member of the original Mayflower Congregational Church, now Hill Point Church, where he and Betty formed lifetime friendships. John was a board member of Child Evangelism Fellowship, an Elder at Hill Point Church, and member of many bible groups and Christian men's fellowship programs. He and Betty truly believed in the importance of exhibiting the love of Christ in every walk of their life together. Summers were centered at the cottage in Egg Harbor, WI, continuing a family tradition spanning five generations. From childhood through early August this year, Egg Harbor was where he wished to be and John was fondly known among friends and neighbors, as it's unofficial "Mayor." His time there was spent enthusiastically coaching everyone present in all water related sports, tennis, golf and fishing, as well as moving rocks at the beach. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty, and his parents, Waldo and Lorraine Ames. He is survived by his sister Priscilla Damon, daughter Carolyn (Mark) Stephens, sons Gary (Heidi) Ames and David (Catherine) Ames, grandchildren Christopher and Andrew Flint, Madeline and Isabella Ames, and great-granddaughters Iris and Willow Flint. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 14 at Hill Point Church, 2500 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. Visitation will be from 9:00AM-10:45AM followed by an 11:00AM service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CEF (Children's Evangelical Fund), 13620 W. Capital Drive, Suite C, Milwaukee, WI 53005 ([email protected]) or Door County Land Trust, PO Box 65, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 (doorcountylandtrust.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019