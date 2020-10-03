1/
John Waskiewicz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Waskiewicz

West Bend - John J. Waskiewicz, age 92 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2020.

John was born on Sept. 24, 1928 in Bloomfield, NJ to Lawrence & Lillian Waskiewicz (Paxton). He was united in marriage to Elsie E Hauboldt on Apr. 19, 1952 in Milwaukee. Elsie passed on July 13, 2014.

Visitation Fri. Oct. 9, 2020 at 10am at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. - West Bend). Memorial service at 11am. Inurnment service at 12 noon at Cedar Ridge Memorial Garden. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

See full notice at myrhum-patten.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Interment
12:00 PM
Cedar Ridge Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved