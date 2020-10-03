John Waskiewicz
West Bend - John J. Waskiewicz, age 92 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2020.
John was born on Sept. 24, 1928 in Bloomfield, NJ to Lawrence & Lillian Waskiewicz (Paxton). He was united in marriage to Elsie E Hauboldt on Apr. 19, 1952 in Milwaukee. Elsie passed on July 13, 2014.
Visitation Fri. Oct. 9, 2020 at 10am at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. - West Bend). Memorial service at 11am. Inurnment service at 12 noon at Cedar Ridge Memorial Garden. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
See full notice at myrhum-patten.com
