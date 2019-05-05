|
Hammel, John William of Hartland, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 93 years. John was born March 21, 1926 to Daniel and Lorena (nee Schmidt) Hammel. He married Pauline Johnson on September 20, 1952 at Delafield Lutheran Church, she preceded him in death on May 1, 2017. He is survived by his loving children Jonathan (Linda) Hammel and Jodi (Laurence) Wojnicz. Dear grandfather of Natasha Hammel, Zachariah Hammel, Alexis (Vijay) Kaikini, Josiah (Melissa) Hammel, Austin Hammel, Nadia (Jeffery) Porter, Keenan (Yulia) Wojnicz. Great grandfather of Aaliyah Kaikini, Christian Stevens, Natalia, Payton and Mason Hammel. Survived by his faithful companion Jersey. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Lorena (nee Schmidt) Hammel and his siblings Gordon Hammel, Florence Nufer and Lucille Wood. John was a member of the Nagawicka Yacht Club, Charter member Twelve Nighters Dance Club, Member of Centime Nocturne Dance Club, Oconomowoc Legion, Cudworth-Stenz-Griesell-Smith American Legion Post 449. John was able to go on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on September 17, 2016. He was an Army Veteran who served during WWII in the Battle of the Bulge. John was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School Class of 1944. He loved to ballroom dance, read and evenings out with family and friends. He was a "master of repairing all things broken." and was a proud family man. Visitation will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 11 am until time of service at 12:30 pm. John and Pauline will be interred together at Delafield City Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:30 pm. Memorials may be sent to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight inc. P.O Box 636 Port Washington, WI 53074
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019