|
|
Leupold, John William John William Leupold, 72, passed away on August 14 in Green Bay, WI after more than a 2-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Gretchen Leupold, his 3 children Jennifer Leupold-Cherico (Sheryl), Susan Leupold and Jeffrey Leupold, granddaughter Emma Rose, and dog Zeta. Born in Milwaukee, WI, John was the son of Glenn and Marie Leupold. While attending Illinois Wesleyan University, he served as Senior Class President, ran track and held the office of Treasurer for Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Later, John moved to Mequon, WI to raise his family and was a member of St. Boniface Episcopal Church and Tripoli Country Club. John achieved a successful career in commercial lending, financing deals that stretch across the United States. He retired in 2012 and split his time between Sturgeon Bay, WI and North Port, FL where he joined Heron Creek Golf and Country Club. John was a dedicated family man who enjoyed golf, archery, yard work and time with his dog. He also enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball for many years. John was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, attending nearly every home game since 1970. He also loved the Milwaukee Brewers. His memorial service will be held on September 20 at 12 noon at St. Boniface Episcopal Church located at 3906 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Illinois Wesleyan School of Nursing, Boy Scouts of America or St. Boniface Episcopal Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019