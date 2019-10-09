Resources
More Obituaries for Johnathon Ninabuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnathon Lee Ninabuck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnathon Lee Ninabuck Notice
Johnathon Lee Ninabuck

Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 36. He was a loving father, brother, and son. Johnathon is survived by daughters Rayleigh and Ariah, brothers Joshua Ninabuck and Jacob Ninabuck, and parents Jean and Donald Styler. Johnathon is also survived by nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles: Kyle &Karrina Kontney (Gregory), Jackie and Shannon Kasten, Kevin and Virginia Gregory, Brandon & Kimberly Barkdoll (Gregory), and Grandparents Linda & Gerald Gregory and Dale Buetow. He will be missed by many.

Donation in Jonathan's name may be sent to the Humane Animal Welfare Society at: www.hawspets.org



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnathon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline