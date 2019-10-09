|
Johnathon Lee Ninabuck
Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 36. He was a loving father, brother, and son. Johnathon is survived by daughters Rayleigh and Ariah, brothers Joshua Ninabuck and Jacob Ninabuck, and parents Jean and Donald Styler. Johnathon is also survived by nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles: Kyle &Karrina Kontney (Gregory), Jackie and Shannon Kasten, Kevin and Virginia Gregory, Brandon & Kimberly Barkdoll (Gregory), and Grandparents Linda & Gerald Gregory and Dale Buetow. He will be missed by many.
Donation in Jonathan's name may be sent to the Humane Animal Welfare Society at: www.hawspets.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019