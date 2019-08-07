|
Miller, Johnnie Belinda "Bea" Of Brookfield died on Aug. 4, 2019 at her home at St. Coletta in Jefferson at age 70. She was born on May 20, 1949 the daughter of the late Johnnie and Daisy (nee Sealey) Miller. She is survived by her sister Anne Goins, nieces and nephews, Sir Katherine, Bruce, Michelle and Darlene (Joseph) and great-nephew Ian. Special thanks to her St. Coletta family for providing care and compassion to allow her to live her best life for several years, especially by participating in religious activities. Visitation will be on Thurs. Aug. 8th from 11 AM until 12:45 PM with a 1 PM funeral service at the St. Coletta Chapel, N4637 Cty Hwy Y, Jefferson, WI 53549. Burial at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Coletta's Golden Options Program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019